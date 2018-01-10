Dutch court orders freeze on assets of Ukraine’s richest man

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

A Dutch court has issued a provisional order to freeze the Netherlands-based companies of the flagship business group owned by Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest, man in connection with a long-running $820 million lawsuit.

This is a second blow for Akhmetov, after a court in Cyprus has issued an order to freeze $820 million in assets held by him, as part of a legal battle with a rival over the ownership of fixed-line telecoms group Ukrtelecom.

Based in the Netherlands, Systems Capital Management (SCM) is owned by Akhmetov, who has amassed a multi-billion dollar fortune through his conglomerate’s industrial and financial holdings, and owns Ukrainian soccer club FC Shakhtar Donetsk.

Assets held by Akhmetov, listed by Forbes magazine as having amassed a fortune of $4.6 billion through various business interests including mining and real estate, could be part of the freeze

SCM has said it will appeal the Cypriot court’s ruling. The next hearing is on Feb. 27.

“The entities of SCM group will also vigorously defend themselves against baseless claims by Raga Establishment Limited that gave rise to issuance of the interim order,” SCM said on Friday.

The latest court orders against Akhmetov and SCM follow a UK court’s December decision to freeze the worldwide assets of Ukraine’s second- and third-richest men, Ihor Kolomoisky and Gennadiy Bogolyubov, in an unrelated case.