Dutch asylum applications down by 46% in 2016

46% fewer people applied for asylum in the Netherlands in 2016, according to the IND immigration service.
The drop is largely a result of the EU-Turkey agreement signed in March 2016, which disrupted the influx of asylum seekers from Syria.
There were 18,000 new application, 1,800 new application, and 12,000 family reunification applications. Syrians made up 34% of applicants in 2016, followed by Eritreans (9%) and Albanians (5%).
Dutch immigration statistics follow a recent announcement of the German Ministry of Interior, which suggests that applications fell to a third of what they were in 2015.
Germany went from 890,000 asylum seekers in 2015 to 280,000 in 2016. The German Interior Minister, Thomas de Maiziere, also added that 55,000 asylum seekers were voluntarily repatriated and 25,000 were deported.
As in the Netherlands, the biggest number of applications is from Syria (36%), followed by Afghans, Iraqis, and then Albanians, Iranians, and Eritreans.