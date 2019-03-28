Dublin struggles to balance Good Friday Agreement and Single Market obligations

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, Leo Varadkar reiterated on 27 March that Ireland is not preparing the infrastructure for a hard border and insisted that Northern Ireland should be treated differently than the rest of the UK.

“Let there be no doubt in this house or in Westminster that when I talk about special arrangements I mean treating Northern Ireland differently from the rest of the United Kingdom and it is the UK’s proposal to do exactly that,” Varadkar said.

The spirit of “special arrangements” underpins the “backstop” clause of the Withdrawal Agreement that was signed with the UK. In part, that clause is the reason the agreement has not passed through the House of Commons.

Varadkar has pointed to “special arrangements” that would replace the border checks. He is known to be keen to observe the spirit of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which envisages an open border between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which will remain a part of the UK. Varadkar is also unwilling to assume any political responsibility for hard border controls.

Varadkar’s assurances that there will be no hard border is raising eyebrows in Brussels, as the EU has made clear that a “no deal” scenario means cross-border trade checks between Ireland and Northern Ireland and the UK.

According to Varadkar, the checks will not take place directly on the border. That view has in part been echoed by the European Commission. This, however, is similar to proposals for “technological solutions” that were put forward by hardline pro-Brexit lawmakers in the UK.

In the immediate aftermath of “no deal”, Dublin has argued that the border could remain open without a Brexit agreement, pending negotiations, and for as long as the UK does not introduce unilateral regulatory reforms that disrupt the de facto equivalence.

Varadkar has admitted that there are ongoing consultations with the European Commission for this eventuality, while he also noted that “Ireland has obligations under the Good Friday Agreement and to the single market, (but) how we meet those obligations is a matter of current discussions with the European Commission.”

The necessity for a hard border could come as soon as 12 April if the Withdrawal Agreement is defeated for the third time in the UK’s House of Commons.