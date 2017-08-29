Drilling relations between Poland and Russia

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Plans to hold military drills, known as Zapad (Russian for “west”), in September are already raising tensions between Warsaw and Moscow.

As reported by Radio Poland, the September 14 operation will see thousands of troops and equipment from Russia and Belarus deployed near the borders with Nato members including Poland. Polish concerns were shared by Nato’s chief Jens Stoltenberg during his visit to Poland late last week.

“We hope the drills don’t follow an aggressive scenario including any developments that might result in incidents, although war games as massive as Zapad of course always pose such a threat, a risk that some sort of incidents may happen,” said Deputy Defence Minister Michał Dworczyk.