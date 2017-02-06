Draghi: “Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed”

Monday’s monetary dialogue tabled the topics of the risks regarding a possible extension of the quantitative easing (Q).

European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi warned on Monday that this is not the time to withdraw the ECB’s stimulus measures or relax bank rules.

“Relaxation of rules for banks is currently the last thing we need,” said European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi in Brussels at the European Parliament during the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) Monetary Dialogue session. The frequent hearing allows MEPs to question the EU’s central banker and economists on certain topics.

Monday’s monetary dialogue tabled topics on risks regarding a possible extension of the quantitative easing (QE) in order to make more member states such as Finland and Greece eligible, if the second review of the third bailout programme concludes swiftly.

“Support from our monetary policy measures is still needed,” Draghi said.

The ECB’s governing council decided against extending its €2.3 trillion bond-purchase program through the end of 2017 to Germany’s Bundesbank last December, although purchases will slow frmo €60 billion a month to €80 billion after March.

QE is considered to be a form of monetary policy in which market interest rates are reduced at different maturities, allowing economies to stimulate spending by increasing liquidity, pushing up asset prices, producing wealth effects, lowering borrowing costs, and hence stimulating aggregate demand.

Draghi warned on Monday that it isn’t yet time to withdraw the ECB’s stimulus measures, even as he pointed to signs of strength in the Eurozone’s €10 trillion economy.

Eurozone’s central banker rings the bell on bank rules

There is a reduced risk of future financial crisis due to the stricter rules and the steps taken by regulators since the crisis, according to Draghi. The new US administration’s appetite to make the rules on banks less strict was considered “troubling” by Eurozone’s central banker.

Draghi also acknowledged that the eurozone’s economy is steadily improving.

“Acute deflation risks have disappeared,” he said, while unemployment rates keep falling and inflation is set to pick up over the coming years.

“Between our growing confidence that the euro area’s economic prospects are firming up, and at the same time, the lack of a clear sign of sustained convergence of inflation rates toward the desired level,” Draghi added.