Draghi signals the unwinding of quantitative easing

Mario Draghi hinted on Tuesday that he is considering unwinding the European Central Bank’s quantitative easing programme, Reuters reports.

Currently, the ECB buys €60bn worth of government bonds a month, keeping sovereign yields ultra-low.

Addressing an audience of 150 Central Bankers in Sintra, Portugal, the Draghi said he is “confident” that the Eurozone is on course to fully heal. “Deflationary forces have been replaced by reflationary ones,” Draghi said.

His assessment gave the Euro a substantial (1%) boost. Moreover, Draghi seemed to heed the argument put forward by the Bank of International Standards (BIS) on Monday.

The President of the ECB appears to heed the argument put forward by the Bank of International Standards (BIS) on Monday. In its annual report, BIS is in effect arguing that 2% inflation is too high a target and the world will have to learn to live with lower levels of inflation as new technologies and working practices increase unemployment and suppress income. The very same argument was echoed by Mario Draghi on Tuesday. He predicted that the ECB could reach “just under” its 2% target in the “medium run.”

However, unwinding quantitative easing is not an imminent. “Our policy needs to be persistent, and we need to be prudent in how we adjust its parameters to improving economic conditions,” Draghi specified.