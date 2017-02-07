Draghi rings the alarm against financial markets deregulation

STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Click for full view

- President of the European Central Bank (ECB) and chairman of the European systemic risk Board, Mario Draghi, attends a hearing of the European Parliament Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 06 February 2017.

Author
NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Up Next
Published 10:33 February 7, 2017
Updated 10:33 February 7, 2017

Trump’s plan is “the last thing we need”

By NEOnline | IR

Mario Draghi raised the alarm on President Trump’s plans for financial market deregulation on Monday evening.
What was Draghi talking about
Addressing the European Parliament, Draghi warned that loosening the banking regulatory framework was potentially dangerous. The President of the European Central Bank was referring to Trump’s stated objective to repeal or amend the Dodd-Frank Act. Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to review the regulation.

The Dodd-Frank Act was in...

This story is part of New Europe's Premium content.

To Read the Full Story, Subscribe or Sign In from the ↑ Top of the Page ↑
new europe join now

 

Load next: British businesses worry about Brexit