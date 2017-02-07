Draghi rings the alarm against financial markets deregulation

Mario Draghi raised the alarm on President Trump’s plans for financial market deregulation on Monday evening.
What was Draghi talking about
Addressing the European Parliament, Draghi warned that loosening the banking regulatory framework was potentially dangerous. The President of the European Central Bank was referring to Trump’s stated objective to repeal or amend the Dodd-Frank Act. Last Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to review the regulation.
The Dodd-Frank Act was in...
