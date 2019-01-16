Draghi confirms no interest rate hike in sight

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The eurozone’s economy is weaker than expected and fiscal stimulus measures must remain in place, argued the President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi on Tuesday.

No interest rate hike in sight

However, Draghi admitted the the eurozone’s economy still needs support from the European Central Bank because there is a marked slowdown that could last longer than expected.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Draghi defended the ECB’s decision to end its €2.6 trillion bond-buying program in December, expressing confidence that inflation will converge with the 2% policy objective.

The assertion that inflation in the eurozone will convergence with ECB policy objectives can be called into question. Inflation in the eurozone in December 2018 is expected to close at 1,6%, below market expectations of 1,8% and below 1,9% in November.

That is the lowest inflation rate since April 2018. In response to this trend, Mario Draghi’s speech confirms the suspicion that the ECB is not likely to hike interest rates in the summer of 2019.

“… Our present monetary policy stance is very accommodative already,” Draghi said, making clear that the ECB is likely to maintain the current historically low interest rates rather than announce significant policy changes.

The ECB has not raised interest rates since 2011.

Responding to parliamentary criticism that the Euro is holding up growth, Draghi said on Tuesday that 9.6 million jobs had been created since 2013 and that countries suffering from low growth should only blame their failure to reform their economies.

Draghi on the way out

One of the unspoken issues at hand is that it is no longer in Mario Draghi’s gift to announce a major policy shift as his term terminates in October 2019. Most analysts now expect that interest rates will hike after he has left office, by his successor, and probably not before 2020.

Italy is advocating for sustained quantitative easing, as Italian lenders are feeling a €55bn gap in the market, left by the end of the ECB’s withdrawal from the corporate bond market.

Last week, the US Federal Reserve also signalled it would pause interest rate hikes, while on Monday China lowered capital buffer requirements for lenders for the fifth time this year. Italian banks are still struggling with non-performing loans. From 2016 to 2017, Italian lenders benefitted from an infusion of €240bn of cheap liquidity directly from the ECB, Reuters reports.

They must now pay higher yields to refinance their debt.

On the other side of the argument is Germany’s Jens Weidmann, who has sought to succeed Mario Draghi at the helm of the ECB. However, his candidacy has failed to rally support in the Eurozone and, according to Reuters, he is likely to be reappointed as the President of the German Central Bank (Bundesbank) for another eight-year term. Weidmann has been a fierce critic of quantitative easing since 2011 when he became a member of the ECB’s governing council.

Currently, the Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau is seen as the frontrunner to succeed Draghi.