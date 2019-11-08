The International Criminal Court gave on 7 November a maximum 30-year prison sentence for mass murder and numerous other atrocities, to DR Congo’s former warlord Bosco Ntaganda, known as “The Terminator”.

Ntaganda, leader of the militia group “Forces Patriotiques pour la Libération du Congo”, was accused of murder, rape, sexual slavery and the forced displacement of Lendu communities from gold-rich areas.

Among the long list of crimes in the sentencing document, the murder of a priest in the gold-rich village of Mongbwalu was highlighted as it had a particularly devastating impact.

The court stressed the role of other co-perpetrators in the crimes, including soldiers and civilians from the Hema community.