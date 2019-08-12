A major pan-European operation against trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation was executed between 17 and 23 June. The operation, led by the United Kingdom and supported by Europol involved law enforcement authorities from 15 EU states, Iceland and Switzerland.

The operation resulted in 34 arrests for trafficking of human beings and 36 arrests for other offences such as robbery, dissemination of child sexual exploitation material and facilitation of illegal immigration. 206 potential victims were identified, 53 of which were confirmed to be minors.