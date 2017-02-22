The “don’t come to Switzerland” campaign becomes a Nigerian TV series

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Switzerland has launched a campaign to discourage Nigerian immigration based on drama.

The campaign takes the form of a television series entitled “The Missing Step,” funded by the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration (SEM). The production came at the cost of CHF450,000 (€423,000).

Directed by the Nigerian Charles Okafor, the 13-episodes series will be aired in the most populous country in Africa with the objective of deterring immigration. The film features the hard life of an illegal immigrant, who applies for asylum only to be rejected.

Approximately 4% of asylum applications came from Nigeria in 2016.

Speaking to reporters, the spokesman for SEM, Lukas Rieder, said that one of the objectives of the series was to make clear that there are few chances of being granted asylum and the trip does not worth the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean.

In the past, SEM has used advertisements aired in Kosovo, but also several other African states. Besides official state-sponsored productions, there are also various attempts to project a more complex African-Swiss experience.

The message is clear: Switzerland is not paradise.