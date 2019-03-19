DEVELOPING STORY: Buildings evacuated in Brussels’ European quarter over bomb scare

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An evacuation and police investigation due to a bomb scare is taking place on Tuesday midday in Brussels, just on the opposite side of the European Commission’s headquarters.

After receiving a phone call at 10:25 Tuesday morning, Belgian police evacuated 40 people from a building in the Brussels European Quarter. after a bomb threat was sent to a company linked to the EU.

Part of the street has been sealed off and sniffer dogs have been sent to the scene.

The European Commission building at Ave. Auderghem was not evacuated and both sides of the street remain closed. The police forces were seen to enter the Gplus Europe premises via the roof of the building were numerous lobbies and the Scottish Permanent Representation to the EU are housed.