Deutsche post losses as major restructuring gambit begins

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Deutsche Bank’s second-quarter loss of €3,1bn has been explained on the basis of yet another restructuring overhaul, but it was still higher than originally projected.

Europe’s fourth-largest lender is still struggling to recover from the 2008/9 financial crisis, being at the epicentre of a string of global banking scandals ranging from subprime mortgages to money-laundering. In 2016, the International Monetary Fund signalled out Deutsche as the most dangerous bank in the world and a threat to global financial stability.

CEO Christian Sewing is committed to shedding 18,000 jobs globally while creating a bad bank to offload toxic assets. The deepest cuts will be in investment banking, with a 32% cut in overall share of the revenue. Overall, the bank plans to isolate €74 billion in toxic assets but the lender, which is considerable but not systemically significant in the context of the lender’s €1.34 trillion total assets.

Deutsche Bank expects falling revenues and a negative bottom line throughout the year, but the management is confident the Deutsche has sufficient capital reserves to weather the market storm.

The latest restructuring plan comes in the aftermath of failed merger talks with Commerzbank in April. For Germany’s biggest systemic lender this is the second bad bank. The first was created in 2012 when Deutsche isolated €125bn of high risk-assets, from which the lender recovered €14bn. That proved to be merely a preamble to systemic challenges to come.

Current EU regulation championed by Germany prevents the state from stepping in to infuse its biggest systemic lender with additional equity. A merger with the capital-rich Postbank has not addressed all the systemic risks posed by Deutsche. Politically, the lender could present Berlin with a stark choice: lose face by bending EU rules or expose the EU banking system to massive systemic risk.