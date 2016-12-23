Deutsche Bank: Trump’s first European conflict of interest

(FILE) A file photo dated 09 June 2015 of the Deutsche Bank logo on an entrance to the Deutsche Bank headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

Published 10:46 December 23, 2016
Updated 10:49 December 23, 2016

The German troubled lender will negotiate its future with a client President-elect

The US Administration will be negotiating an outstanding $14bn fine with Deutsche Bank (DB), while the US President Donald Trump owes $300 million to the German lender, Bloomberg reports.

Trying to reduce a penalty for the bank and restructure a private loan for the US President-elect is an apparent conflict of interest.

Deutsche Bank is also facing allegations of breaking sanctions against Russia, stock-trading for clients in Russia and could face multibillion-dollar fines. These investigations will be faced by an Attorney General appointed by President Trump.

Besides the direct conflict of interest, Deutsche Bank has also lent Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner $370 million for a retail space development in Manhattan.

Real Estate Mogul Donald Trump tees off at the second tee during the ProAm round of the Deutsche Bank tournament held at the Tournament Players Club Boston in Norton Massachusetts USA 30 August 2007. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Real Estate Mogul Donald Trump tees off at the second tee as Camilo Villegas of Columbia (L) looks on during the ProAm round of the Deutsche Bank tournament held at the Tournament Players Club Boston in Norton Massachusetts USA 30 August 2007. EPA/CJ GUNTHER

