Deutsche Bank: Trump’s first European conflict of interest

The US Administration will be negotiating an outstanding $14bn fine with Deutsche Bank (DB), while the US President Donald Trump owes $300 million to the German lender, Bloomberg reports.
Trying to reduce a penalty for the bank and restructure a private loan for the US President-elect is an apparent conflict of interest.
Deutsche Bank is also facing allegations of breaking sanctions against Russia, stock-trading for clients in Russia and could face multibillion-dollar fines. These investigations will be faced by an Attorney General appointed by President Trump.
Besides the direct conflict of interest, Deutsche Bank has also lent Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner $370 million for a retail space development in Manhattan.