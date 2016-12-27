Deutsche Bank to pay €6,8bn for its role in the 2008 meltdown

Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse will pay €6,8bn ($7.2)bn and €5,1 ($5.3bn) respectively for their role in the 2008 subprime mortgage scandal.
Deutsche has achieved almost a 40% reduction from the original €12bn fine. The German lender will now pay just under €3bn as a fine and €4bn for consumer relief.
The German bank had allocated little over €5,5bn for litigation costs, and the news is likely to hurt both profit projections and overall valuation.
Similarly, Credit Suisse will pay €2,2bn in fines, just €2,7 in consumer relief.
These fines pave the way for JPMorgan, Citi, the Bank of America, and the Royal Bank of Scotland to reach similar agreements. Barclays is also facing allegations of selling subprime mortgage securities while misrepresenting the risks involved.
The settlement with Deutsche comes few days after the revelation of a conflict of interest with President-elect Donald Trump, who owes the German lender $300 million.