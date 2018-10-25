Deutsche Bank in dire straits

Deutsche Bank’s 2018 net profit fell by 65% and revenue by 9% in the third quarter of 2018 (July-September), DW reports.
In part, this is the result of its legacy as a lender that played a big role in triggering the 2008 financial crisis, paying billions in fines and litigations costs in the US. At the same time, the lender is bolstering its capital buffers while losing market share in global investment banking.
The bottom line is that the bank is that the German lenders stock valuation is 70% under its book value. The lender is clearly in dire straits.
Deutsche’s retail subsidiary Postbank is doing much better, continuing to churn out loans in a buoyant German market, albeit at record-low interest rates.
Deutsche’s new CEO, Christian Sewing, still claimed on Wednesday that the lender remains on track to post a 2018 profit, for the first time since 2014. The CEO is signalling a gradual retreat from the bank’s operations in Asia and the United States to focus on core business in Europe, Bloomberg reports.
The lender continues to shed jobs and plans to reduce its worldwide workforce by 3,000 employees by 2019.