IS destroys part of Palmyra’s Roman amphitheater

The so-called Islamic State (IS) militants destroyed part of Palmyra’s Roman amphitheater on Friday, the BBC reports.

IS destroyed the facade of the second-century amphitheater (pictured) along with the Roman tetrapylon, the Syrian Arab New Agency reports (SANA).

Because of its significance for humanity, the site has become a high-value target for terrorists.

The ancient city has been changing hands between the Assad regime and IS forces for two years. IS captured the city in July 2015. Syrian and Russian forces recaptured the city in March 2016. In December 2016, IS recaptured the city.

In May 2016, the Russian maestro Valery Gergiev from St. Petersburg was celebrating the recapture of the UNESCO world heritage site, which IS was using as a site for mass executions.

