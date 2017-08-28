Despite thousands spent on makeup, Macron’s popularity continues to plunge

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

According to an Ifop poll published on Sunday, Emmanuel Macron‘s popularity continued to dive in August as he lost a further 14 points in August to each 40%.

Macron has seen his popularity plunge by 22 points since his May 7 electoral victory when it stood at 62%.

The 39-years old President is deeply self-conscious about his popularity, having spent over €26,000 on makeup since May, Le Point Magazine reported last Thursday.

The Elysée Palace responded to the publication suggesting that Presidents Hollande and Sarkozy had spent much more than Macron did during the same period. The makeup cost includes two bills for beauticians that prepared the President for press conferences and visits abroad.

However, the key to Macron’s declining popularity is probably not related to his appearance.

Macron came to power with the promise to transcend the left-right divide to deliver reforms and rejuvenate growth and the labour market. He is currently on course to deliver a budget of fiscal consolidation and plans to introduce a bill that will move France towards an easy-hire, easy-fire labour market. Both policy trajectories are controversial and not entirely popular.