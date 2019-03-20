Despite Brexit UK unemployment drops to its lowest level since 1975

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

UK employers continue to hire at the fastest pace in three years which has pushed unemployment to 3.9%, that is, the lowest since 1975.

The tightness of the labour market is also having a positive effect on wage growth, which continued to outpace inflation in January. In fact, wage growth in the last quarter of 2018 stood at 3.5%, just as the economy was slowing down.

Adjusted for inflation, real wage growth ticked upward to 1.5% in 2018, the highest pace since 2008.