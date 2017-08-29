Denmark’s global food initiative

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Denmark’s food and environment minister unveiled an ambitious initiative to promote the global agenda. Addressing the World Food Summit in Copenhagen, Esben Lunde Larsen said the aim is to better engage Danish and international politicians, researchers, companies and gastronomical leaders in order to uncover solutions to global challenges regarding better food for more people.

“With the new partnership, ‘World Food Summit – Better Food for More People’ can reach a level where even more international and influential players can help lift the global agenda,” said Larsen.

As reported by The Copenhagen Post, the partnership will consist of a number of key individuals, including author Carolyn Steel, the CEO of Nestle Nordics, Michiel Kernkamp, the head of Ikea Food, Michael LaCour, Mella Frewan the head of FoodDrinkEurope, and Selina Juul, the founder of food waste powerhouse Stop Spild af Mad.

In related news, Denmark has agreed to be among the partner nations at the Indian food conference, World Food India 2017, to be held in New Delhi in November.

Larsen signed the deal along with the Indian food industry minister, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who was in Denmark for the World Food Summit.