Why Denmark is missing out on EU funding

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Denmark may not be getting its share of European Union investment funds. The country ranks 24th out of the 28 member states as regards the amount of investment received compared to gross domestic product.

According to the data, only Cyprus, Malta, Romania and Luxembourg receive less than Denmark.

As reported by The Copenhagen Post, the EU’s massive investment plan has helped fund projects worth close to €250bn in companies and infrastructure across the EU.

“There are various reasons why the countries are ranked as they are, but the most important is probably the level of information regarding the investment plan in individual countries,” Jyrki Katainen, the deputy head for jobs, growth, investment and competitiveness at the European Commission, told Finans.dk.

The investment plan, also known as the Juncker Plan (after EU Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker), aims to generate investment in EU countries worth a total of €315bn over the three-year period 2015-2017, reported The Copenhagen Post.