Denmark leaves Turkey off the hook

Anders Samuelsen, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmak, during the St. Gallen Symposium at the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, 04 May 2017.

Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 12:00 June 23, 2017
Updated 12:00 June 23, 2017

Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen on June 22 said there is no reason for tougher measures on alleged Turkish surveillance in Denmark.

Addressing parliament, the minister said Turkey has denied carrying out surveillance on individuals in Denmark critical of the Istanbul government. Samuelsen had attended a meeting at the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen earlier on June 22.

As reported by the Local, a former advisor at the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen in April claimed that it had collected information on suspected supporters of US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, who Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blames for Turkey’s failed coup in July 2016.

Four men and 14 schools in Denmark were reported as being connected to the Gülen movement in the document sent to Turkey last autumn.

Meanwhile, Samuelsen said that his position as foreign minister enabled him only to put diplomatic pressure on Ankara – not to investigate the matter.

“I am not a police agency,” Samuelsen was quoted as saying.

