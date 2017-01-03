Denmark arrests the daughter of South Korea’s “Rasputin”

According to South Korean media, on 02 January 2017, Danish Police in Aalborg, north Jutland has arrested a young South Korean woman, Chung Yoo-ra, whom South Korean police have been looking for over the past weeks. Chung Yoo-ra, is the daughter of Choi Soon-sil who is accused of using her friendship with President Park Geun-hye for personal gain.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 11:01 January 3, 2017
Updated 11:01 January 3, 2017

By NEOnline | IR
The 20-year old dressage athlete Chung Yoo-ra was arrested on Sunday evening in Denmark for overstaying her visa. In the past, the young woman was part of the country’s pampered elite. Her training as an athlete in Germany was paid off by Samsung, while she received top grades at university in classes she did not attend, DW reports.

epa05695823 (FILE) - A file picture dated 20 September 2014 shows South Korean Chung Yoo-ra posing after winning an equestrian team competition for the 17th Asian Games in Incheon, South Korea. According to reports, Danish Police arrested the young South Korean woman, Chung Yoo-ra, 20, in Aalborg, north Jutland, Denmark. She is the daughter of President Park Geun-hye's confidante Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of a corruption scandal, whom South Korean police have been looking for over the past weeks. Her mother is accused of using her friendship with President Park for personal gains. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

A file picture dated 20 September 2014 shows South Korean Chung Yoo-ra posing after winning an equestrian team competition for the 17th Asian Games. EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

The woman is held in custody with her one-year-old child.

The young woman is the daughter of President Park Geun-hye’s confidante Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of a corruption scandal, Korean police accuse her mother of using her friendship with President Park for personal gains.News of the arrest made headlines in South Korea, where her mother is known to the press as “Rasputin.” She is embroiled in the scandal that has led to the impeachment process against the incumbent President, Park Geun-hye

epa05681926 Choi Soon-sil, who is in the center of a corruption scandal, arrives at the central district court in Seoul, South Korea, 19 December 2016. Choi, 60, a long-time friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, attended the first preparatory hearing over a corruption scandal at the Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul. EPA/KPPA/POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Choi Soon-sil arrives at the central district court in Seoul, South Korea, 19 December 2016. Choi, 60, a long-time friend of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, attended the first preparatory hearing over a corruption scandal. EPA/KPPA/POOL SOUTH KOREA OUT

Apparently, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs was trying to track her down across Europe, enlisting the help of Interpol. But, the arrest came following a journalists’ tip, Copenhagen Posten daily reports.

South Korea will request her extradition for questioning in the ongoing graft investigation.

epa05666858 (FILE) A file picture dated 29 November 2016 shows South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bowing during an address to the nation amid increasing calls for her resignation over a corruption scandal engulfing her presidency, involving her and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. According to reports, 234 out of 300 South Korean lawmakers approved a motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye on 09 December 2016, over influence-peddling allegations. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL

A file picture dated 29 November 2016 shows South Korean President Park Geun-Hye bowing during an address to the nation amid increasing calls for her resignation over a corruption scandal engulfing her presidency, involving her and her longtime friend Choi Soon-sil, at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, 29 November 2016. 234 out of 300 South Korean lawmakers approved a motion to impeach President Park Geun-hye on 09 December 2016, over influence-peddling allegations. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN/POOL

