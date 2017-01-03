Denmark arrests the daughter of South Korea’s “Rasputin”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The 20-year old dressage athlete Chung Yoo-ra was arrested on Sunday evening in Denmark for overstaying her visa. In the past, the young woman was part of the country’s pampered elite. Her training as an athlete in Germany was paid off by Samsung, while she received top grades at university in classes she did not attend, DW reports.

The woman is held in custody with her one-year-old child.

The young woman is the daughter of President Park Geun-hye’s confidante Choi Soon-sil, who is at the center of a corruption scandal, Korean police accuse her mother of using her friendship with President Park for personal gains.News of the arrest made headlines in South Korea, where her mother is known to the press as “Rasputin.” She is embroiled in the scandal that has led to the impeachment process against the incumbent President, Park Geun-hye

Apparently, the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs was trying to track her down across Europe, enlisting the help of Interpol. But, the arrest came following a journalists’ tip, Copenhagen Posten daily reports.

South Korea will request her extradition for questioning in the ongoing graft investigation.