Deadly terror attack against two mosques in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern addresses media in Wellington, New Zealand, 15 March 2019. Multiple people have been killed after a gunman opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand city of Christchurch.

NEOnline | IR By NEOnline | IR
Published 10:02 March 15, 2019
Updated 10:15 March 15, 2019

At least 49 were killed and more than 20 wounded in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The police have arrested three men and one woman in connection to the attack. One of the Australian-born suspects had published a manifesto with his intentions online and also appears to have live-streamed the event using Facebook.

The first attack was at the Al Noor mosque, located in central Christchurch. The second occurred in the city suburb of Linwood. Eyewitnesses said the shooting took place in both the separate prayer rooms for men and women’s prayer room.

Addressing the media, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the suspects held extremist views that “have no place in New Zealand.”

