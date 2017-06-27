Deadly bird flu confirmed in Belgium, again

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Belgian authorities found the deadly H5N8 bird flu virus at a farm north in southern Belgium and established a 3 kilometer perimeter around the area where the transport of birds and eggs was forbidden.

In the perimeter around the village of Wangenies, just outside of Charleroi, authorities also introduced a ban on feeding birds outside. The measures will stay in place for at least three weeks.

Belgium said it would not take new measures for the whole of the country, but kept a ban on selling live birds at markets and showing live birds at trade fairs and competitions.

Belgium already had in February 2017 its first bird flu outbreak in seven years. All poultry producers have then been ordered to keep their flocks indoors . If this is not possible, anyone keeping poultry outdoors should cover outdoor areas with protective nets to prevent contact with wild birds.

Various strains of the bird flu virus have been found in spring in Germany, France, Italy, Greece and Portugal, as well as elsewhere around the world.