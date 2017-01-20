The day the 45th President of the United States comes to office

The last President of US-led globalization

Donald Trump is taking office to become the 45th President of the United States on Friday, January 20. He is expected to be America’s last global leader, championing an America-first transactional policy among sovereigns.

His supporters are streaming into Washington DC, with Trump recalling on Thursday his campaign promise to be the President of the “forgotten man and the forgotten woman.” His campaign focused on the promise of jobs, military expansion, and border control. He has promised growth of over 4% a year and the creation of 25 million jobs.

On Friday afternoon, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will go to the ceremony at the Capitol Hill and will then parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Domestic uproar

On Friday, over 200,000 women demonstrators (Women’s March) are expected in Washington, NBC reports. Reuters reports that 900,000 have already arrived across the grassy National Mall facing the Capitol.

There will also be Trump fans and the atmosphere could be explosive. In excess of 28,000 police officers will be in Washington ready to deploy.

On Thursday evening, protestors tried to break into pro-Trump events in Washington, meeting riot police with pepper spray. The demonstrators burned an elephant, that is, the Republican party mascot as well as Trump campaign hats, CNN reports.

In New York, protesters concentrated outside the Trump Tower in Manhattan, including Robert De Niro, Michael Moore, Sally Field, and the Mayor of New York Bill De Blasio.

As soon as stepping into office, President Trump is going to face some legal hurdles, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. Trump has leased the Old Post Office in Washington, which he has turned into a hotel. By retaining ownership of his company, Trump will be both renting and leasing the property.

Criticism is focusing on civil rights issue, including race and immigration. However, the 45th President is expected to move swiftly in the first days of his administration to “fully repesignalingare signalling the demolition of Obama’s legacy.

International Anxiety

Across the globe, the world is preparing not for another American administration, but a different kind of government. The US will no longer champion free trade, democracy, and green politics.

Trump will either withdraw or renegotiate NAFTA and abandon the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement. Meanwhile, the world will be closely watching as the Trump administration moves to unravel the Paris Climate Change agreement.

Also, President Trump has promised to be more transactional with Russia, calling into question NATO’s viability. From Davos, public liaison official said that both the US and the European elites misunderstood Trump. The incoming President wants to bring symmetry to deals with the rest of the world, and he is set to “renovate” rather than demolish globalization. However, he did admit there was a need to “change the treaty” to reflect the priority of dealing with Islamic fundamentalism rather than communism.