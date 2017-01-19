Davos: Ukraine’s Poroshenko asks Trump to keep Russia sanctions

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In Davos, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko called for a worldwide effort to counter the threat of Russian cyber warfare and urged the United States to “be great again” by taking care of global security.

Poroshenko expressed his confidence that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will support Ukraine in its struggle against Russian aggression despite his desire to mend ties with Moscow.

Poroshenko played down speculation that Washington could backtrack on its support for Kiev, noting that Trump had said publicly he would stick to U.S. obligations and there had been “promising” statements by nominees to his cabinet.

In interviews with The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and Reuters at the Davos economic summit in Switzerland on January 18, Poroshenko said supportive statements from Trump’s cabinet nominees in confirmation hearings in the past week have given him reason for optimism.

“We are enjoying the strong bipartisan support” in the United States, Poroshenko told the Journal. “I am absolutely sure that the continuation of our cooperation with the United States will be very effective.”

Poroshenko said that he plans to visit Washington next month and he hopes to meet with Trump. He added that he respects the choice of voters in Western democratic elections and “is ready to work with any leaders.”

In the Journal interview, he warned against lifting sanctions against Russia — something Trump has suggested he might do — saying it would be “dangerous” for the security of the West.

In the Reuters interview, he said Trump’s backing of the sanctions would show the United States is “great again.”

Poroshenko also stressed the importance of NATO as a bulwark against Moscow after Trump stirred unease in Europe by calling the military alliance “obsolete”.

“NATO, mainly this is not a question of money, it is a question of security. Russian aggression demonstrated again there is no other security system but NATO which was effective to stop the aggression,” he said.

And to demonstrate its role as a global leader, the U.S. would need to establish trans-Atlantic unity.

“America should be great again,” he said in a reference to Trump’s campaign catchphrase.

Poroshenko also said that Ukraine expected to get clearance for visa-free travel to the European Union for its citizens within a “very few” weeks after meeting the EU’s requirements.