Davos: Trump’s advisor says not all of NATO “obsolete”

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Anthony Scaramucci, senior advisor to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and founder of SkyBridge Capital, said his comments about the NATO alliance being “obsolete” reflect how the world has changed, but should not be interpreted as meaning that it needs to be consigned to history.

“NATO is working but there are things about it that need to change and there are parts of it that are, in the words of Trump, ‘obsolete'”, Anthony Scaramucci, a hedge fund manager who is joining Trump’s White House staff as an adviser, told an audience at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

“We have to think about changing the (NATO) treaty to front face the 21st and 22nd centuries.”

Scaramucci also said that the United States wanted to have a “phenomenal relationship” with China.

Scarmucci also said the U.S. economy could withstand the impact of a strong dollar, while warning that deflation could cause a downturn that would be worse than past economic crises.

Speaking three days before Trump takes office, Scaramucci upheld the independence of the Federal Reserve, though he said policy makers need to be “careful” about an appreciating dollar that could hold back growth.

The Trump administration will propel growth with a “fairly dynamic” infrastructure policy, tax policy that’s “a lot more simple” and a fast-track “executive-order rollback” of regulation, Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci said that the U.S. and China have “common cause” and even though there is a need to reassess trade policy, the Trump administration isn’t seeking a trade war. “What we’d like to have is a process of free and fair trade,” he said.