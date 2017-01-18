From Davos, Sadiq Khan confronts May’s ‘hard Brexit’ decision

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is in Davos today, as part of his push to protect the UK capital, and its financial centre the City, from harm produced by Britain’s exit from the EU.

He is particularly confronting Theresa May’s decision on choosing a “hard brexit”, in which Britain leaves the European single market.

In December, Sadiq Khan appointed former EU Trade Commissioner Peter Mandelson to a panel of business and financial leaders advising on Brexit which also includes the City of London’s policy chief and the head of the London Stock Exchange.

According to the mayor of London:

“Securing privileged access to the single market must be the top priority for the negotiations. It’s critical for London. Nothing else will do. It can’t be brushed aside – as it was yesterday. “A hard-line approach to Brexit may hold the Conservative Party together, but it could rip Britain apart. “And if we continue on this path – towards a ‘Hard Brexit’ – we risk having to explain to future generations why we knowingly put their economy, their prosperity and their place on the world stage in such peril.”

Theresa May said on Tuesday that not reaching a deal with the European Union would be better than concluding a bad exit deal for Britain and warned leaders of the 27 other members not to try to punish Britons for voting to leave.

May has said she would start two years of talks on leaving the bloc by the end of March and on Tuesday she outlined her plans for the upcoming negotiations.

“I must be clear Britain wants to remain a good friend and neighbour to Europe,” she said. “Some voices are calling for a punitive deal, that punishes Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same path. That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the countries of Europe and it would not be the act of a friend.”

She said Britain would not accept such an approach but was sure a positive outcome could be reached.