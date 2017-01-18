Davos: Middle-class is shrinking, says IMF’s Lagarde

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Christine Lagarde, has called today for global action to tackle a middle-class crisis, warning that inequality, distrust of the elites and a lack of hopes for the future were fuelling growing political populism.

“With lower growth, more inequality and much more transparency, you have the good ingredients for a crisis of the middle classes in the advanced economies,” Lagarde said.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the IMF chief said the middle class is both growing and shrinking: growing on a global basis, but shrinking in countries like the US.

Lagarde said that turning back on globalisation would be a wrong approach, although the gap between rich and poor becomes ever larger.

She said she had first highlighted the dangers of rising inequality four years ago but had been ignored. “I hope people will listen now,” she said.

She also insisted that policymakers must listen to the voters and called for greater wealth distribution to respond to populist advances across the world. In Europe, elections are due this year in the Netherlands, France and Germany, with a possible early poll in Italy following a constitutional referendum in the country where voters rallied against the government.