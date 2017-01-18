Davos: Iran wants cooperation with the Saudis in Syria, rules out US participation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Iran made today a step towards partial reconciliation with Saudi Arabia, by saying Tehran and Riyadh should cooperate to help end the conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said cooperation over Lebanon last year had been a success.

At the same time, Iran opposes the United States joining peace talks on Syria to be held in Kazakhstan next week.

That goes against the position of the other two organizers of the talks, Russia and Turkey, which have said the new U.S. administration of Donald Trump should be represented at the Astana talks, which begin on January 23.

“I do not see any reason why Iran and Saudi Arabia should have hostile policies towards each other. We can in fact work together to put an end to miserable conditions of the people in Syria and Yemen and Bahrain and elsewhere in the region,” Mohammad Javad Zarif told the World Economic Forum.

“Iran and Saudi Arabia were able to actually stop impeding the process of the presidential election in Lebanon. We have a success story,” Zarif said in Davos on Wednesday.

Michel Aoun, a Christian leader, was elected president of Lebanon last week. Aoun is a close ally of Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Shi’ite Muslim group, and Iran welcomed Aoun’s election as a victory for Hezbollah.

Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite Iran also back opposing factions in Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Bahrain.

Russia, Iran, and Turkey pushed for Syria peace talks, after government forces won a major victory last month in retaking eastern Aleppo, a key rebel stronghold through much of the war.

Iran and Russia have been key backers of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the conflict, while Turkey supports rebel groups.