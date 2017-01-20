Davos: Hammond uncertain about EU workers’ access to UK after Brexit

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an “open question” whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.

“That could be a subject for the negotiations. What we have said clearly is that we cannot accept the principle of free movement,” Hammond said in response to a question at a panel discussion in the Swiss ski resort of Davos.

Hammond said Britain’s economy was at full capacity and would continue to need skilled migrants to expand. He reiterated that he did not expect future migration arrangements to curb inflows of highly skilled workers from the EU.

He also said that Britain is aiming to wrap up exit talks with the European Union within two years as a “political necessity,” rebutting concerns from some European governments that negotiations can’t be concluded so quickly.

Hammond said exiting the bloc by 2019 was both possible and a requirement of EU legislation.