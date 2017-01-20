Davos: EU star panel of innovation advisors launched at WEF

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Commission announced today the names of 15 well-known business people who will form a new High Level Group of Innovators to advise the EU on innovation policy.

At a press conference in Davos, at the closure of the World Economic Forum 2017, Carlos Moedas, EU Commissioner in charge of Research, Science and Innovation named the composition of the panel of 15 top innovation advisors.

“This group will be the ambassadors of innovation, with a solid track record”, said Commissioner Moedas. “It is my most ambition project. The EU spends 10 billion per year for innovation, spurring the creation of vaccines, green energy and others… It is a risk investment. Some projects fail. It is all about how you creat a culture of innovation, how do you arrive at the most brilliant innovations, which in turn would create jobs. These advisors are not usual people, but I do not want usual people. They will bring a combination of physical and digital technology.

They include Marjolein Helder, founder and CEO of Plant-e and Jim Snabe from the World Economic Forum, and adjunct professor at Copenhagen Business School; Cambridge’s best-known venture capitalist, Hermann Hauser; two prominent European Web entrepreneurs, Taavat Hinrikus of TransferWise and Paddy Cosgrave of Web Summit; Ingmar Hoerr, co-founder of a €1 billion-plus European “unicorn” in biotech, CureVac; and the Dutch prince Constantijn Van Oranje-Nassau.

Their mission will be to suggest better ways to spend the EU’s €2.5 billion innovation budget and pave the way to a new European Innovation Council (EIC). They are to start working on one of the biggest legislative priorities of EU Research Commissioner Carlos Moedas and in 2018 they will prepare a massive proposal to the Parliament. They will also make recommendations for the future role of the EIC from 2021. The group will start meeting in March, and “feed into” another group planning the next Framework Programme for EU R&D.

“I am delighted that we have managed to attract such a high-calibre group of innovators operating in different fields to assist the Commission in designing a European Innovation Council,” Moedas said. He continued: “I am confident that they will bring a vital user perspective, helping us to establish an EIC that is fit for purpose and targeted on boosting the quality of EU support for breakthrough, market-creating innovation on which Europe’s prosperity increasingly relies.”

Jim Snabe, who worked for the IT industry and companies such as Siemens, said the group will push “to create an entrepreneurship culture in Europe, which, after all, two centuries ago started the industrial revolution”.

There are widely different views on how to tackle Europe’s innovation problems. However, many experts agree that European bureaucracy often gives innovators and entrepreneurs a hard time.

Moedas first proposed the idea of a new innovation funding or advisory body in 2015. He said that additional effort was needed to help scale up more world-class tech companies in Europe, and help innovators more easily find support from Brussels. A former banker and MBA, the Portuguese commissioner spent last year gathering views on what to do.

Options include expanding current SME-support programmes, creating a new fund of funds to boost investment, and reviewing the framework of market and regulatory conditions that affect tech companies.

The Commission recently agreed to apply, through 2020, about €2.5 billion of its Horizon 2020 R&D programme to expanded support for innovation in what it calls a “preparatory phase” for a future EIC. It said the money will be spent targeting “breakthrough innovation projects with the potential for scaling up.”