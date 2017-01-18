Davos: Biden meets Xi, slams Putin

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

In his last public appearance before leaving office, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said today that Russia is the biggest threat to the international liberal order and said Moscow would try to influence looming elections in Europe as it is accused of doing in the United States.

“Under President Putin, Russia is working with every tool available to them to whittle away at the edges of the European project, test the fault lines of western nations and return to a politics defined by spheres of influence,” Biden told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

“With many countries in Europe slated to hold elections this year, we should expect further attempts by Russia to meddle in the democratic process. It will occur again, I promise you. And again the purpose is clear: to collapse the liberal international order,” Biden said.

Putin has a different vision of the future, Biden said.” He seeks to return to a world where “military might, corruption and criminality” are the dominant forces while weaker countries have to “fall in line”.

Biden also met Chinese President Xi Jinping, who told him that that he “positively appraised” his efforts to increase friendship and mutual understanding between the two countries.

Under Barack Obama, there has been a “correct” development in relations, and important and positive results achieved, with trade and people-to-people exchanges reaching new highs, Xi said.

“The basic interests of the people of both countries and the world need China and the United States to work hard, to form a long-term, stable cooperative relationship,” Xi said.

Trump, who takes office on Friday, has rattled Beijing with threats to impose tariffs on Chinese imports and by questioning the United States’ commitment to the “one China” policy, under which Washington acknowledges China’s position that Taiwan is part of its territory.

Meanwhile, the Chinese foreign ministry said the United States should not allow a delegation from Taiwan to attend U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Trump broke with decades of precedent last month by taking a congratulatory telephone call from Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, and he has also said the “One China” policy was up for negotiation, a position Beijing strongly rejected.

A Taiwan delegation, led by former premier and ex-ruling party leader Yu Shyi-kun, and including a Taiwan national security adviser and some lawmakers, will attend Friday’s inauguration, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said this week.