A data-leak from the US-based website IronMarch has exposed the identity of more than a thousand of far-right white nationalists worldwide. The data was posted anonymously to an online archiving sire on Wednesday.

The site run from 2011 to 2017 and gained notoriety for advocating armed struggle for the purpose of creating a racist society. Authorities now have access to membership, login names, emails and IP addresses. All in all, the data leak comprises of 176GB worth of videos, images, and literature.

The IronMarch forum is considered the birthplace of at least two terrorist organisations, namely the AtomWaffen-Division and SIEGE Culture, inspired by neo-Nazi author James Mason; there are also links with Vanguard America.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, IronMarch was affiliated with nine fascist groups in Serbia, Greece, Italy, Australia, Ukraine, and Lithuania. There have also been explicit links with far-right groups in Scandinavia, the UK and the US.

AtomWaffen has been linked to eight murders around the world.

One of its members, Devon Arthurs, murdered two roommates in Tampa, Florida. In the subsequent house search, police uncovered Nazi literature, explosives, radioactive materials, and a framed photo of the Oklahoma City bomber, Timothy McVeigh. The same group was linked to the murder of a protestor in Charlottesville.

User James Alex Fields was responsible for the murder of Charlottesville protestor Heather Heyer in August 2017.

The identity of the hacker who obtained and released the data is unknown, but the data-was uploaded to an Internet Archive by a user named “antifa-data” on November 6.

IronMarch is believed to have been founded by a Russian national, Alexander Slavros. It became a meeting place for the advocates of violence and extreme racism, genocide, and terrorism that other sites wouldn’t tolerate. The material suggests links with several US universities, individuals in active military service, according to the Bellingcat website.