Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday she was “annoyed” by the decision of US President Donald Trump to cancel an official visit, after being told Greenland was not for sale.

Greenland has less the 60,000 residents and is the second biggest island in the world after Australia; 80% of the island is covered by ice. On Wednesday, Ms Frederiksen underscored that the potential sale of Greenland had been rejected first and foremost by the autonomous regions’ leader, Kim Kielsen.

According to Danish legal experts, Denmark could sell the island, but not without the consent of the local Inuit populations.

Trump was scheduled to visit Denmark on September 2, at the invitation of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II. The Danish prime minister underscored that the visit would have been an opportunity to “celebrate” Denmark’s close relationship to the US, adding that the invitation remains open.

“The American president and the American people are always welcome in Denmark,” she said.

Making a more strategic point, the Danish prime minister noted that developments in the Artic called for further cooperation. Initially, the island’s status was not included on the meeting’s agenda.

The cancellation of Trump’s visit to Denmark was announced on his personal Twitter account on Tuesday evening, linking the decision to Denmark’s unwillingness to discuss the sale of Greenland. Asked by reporters on Sunday, President Trump was even willing to discuss a land swap with Denmark, referring to the objective as “a large real estate deal.”

On Wednesday, President Trump expressed dismay at prime minister Frederiksen’s use of the word “absurd,” in reference to his interest in purchasing Greenland. Trump later took to Twitter to recall that Denmark, a rich country, did not meet the 2% NATO defence spending threshold.

Denmark has a strong record of participating in all NATO missions, including Iraq and Afghanistan.

Later on Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, a discussion that Kofod said was “constructive,” affirming the close partnership between the two countries.

The US has a foothold in Greenland since the Cold War. Significantly, the US Air Force has use of the Thule Air Base on the northwestern coast, as well as a radar base that makes part of its nuclear early warning system.

With the melting of sea ice raises the prospect that Greenland could be more centrally involved in transiting waterways, in which China is also taking a keener interest. Greenland is also rich in natural resources, including coal, zinc, copper and iron ore.

Denmark subsidizes 50% of the island’s economy but the political consensus is that the island is not for sale. When President Trump Twitted an image of Greenland with a Trump Tower skyscraper, Danish MPs across the political spectrum reacted angrily.