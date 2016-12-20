D’Alema sees no EU integration for Turkey under Erdogan

Mounting instability casts doubt over EU-Turkey deal sustainability

ATHENS – A deal struck between the European Union and Ankara that seems to have put the refugee crisis under control should not compromise EU values and turn a blind eye to human right violations in Turkey, Massimo D’Alema, former prime minister of Italy and president of FEPS, said in Athens on December 19.

D’Alema acknowledged that the deal has dramatically reduced the flows of migrants along the Eastern route from Turkey to Greece. But the former Italian premier said he believes Europe should be concerned about the long-term sustainability of the deal, “considering the mounting instability in Turkey for the internal conflict with the Kurds and for the change toward an authoritarian regime of (President Recep Tayyip) Mr Erdogan.”

D’Alema was speaking in Athens at the concluding session late on Wednesday evening of a conference on the refugee crisis organised by the Foundation of European Progressive Studies.

“I think that existence of the deal does not exempt Europe from exerting pressure on the Turkish government in order that it reverses the dangerous path towards the establishment of an illiberal regime it seems to have taken. We have the moral duty to keep asking for the full respect of human rights in Turkey”.

D’Alema warned that there is a risk that Turkey turns from a country of transit into a country of origin for a new wave of Turkish and Kurdish refugees.

“Be careful. I told that to our European friends because they believe that the realistic and pragmatic approach to the issue is not to blame Mr Erdogan and I’m doubtful about that because I believe that, well, we need Turkey but Turkey needs Europe and we have leverage in order to exert pressure on third governments in order to respect human rights, freedom of opinions, in order to liberate, to release members of parliaments, journalists who have been arrested illegally, which is unacceptable,” D’Alema told the packed conference.

“And in mid term we risk, I want to stress this point, to receive from Turkey not only the Syrians, who are there, but also Turkish and Kurdish refugees. That’s why I think that Europe cannot forget its values, never, particularly when there is a deep crisis,” the former Italian premier quipped.

“With Erdogan regime, there is no European perspective in my opinion,” D’Alema said. “We are not prisoner of Erdogan and we cannot give the impression to be prisoner of Erdogan. Of course, considering the financial crisis, the economic crisis, the austerity policies, the refugee crisis, all these elements show that Europe must change,” he said.

“Europe, as it is today, is progressively not accepted by the majority of Europeans and finally is the weakness of Europe, the lack of initiative, particularly in my opinion the lack of strategy for growth, which is steering populism and the European right. We must face today the refugee crisis; to change Europe is a long way,” D’Alema said, responding to a question about Turkey.

EU-US relations under Trump

Turning to US President-elect Donald Trump and his impact on EU-US relations and the refugee crisis, D’Alema opined that Trump should encourage the EU to be more united. “Trump means an American approach to Europe not so friendly as in the past. The United States will be much more independent from the traditional alliance and in a multi-polar world if Europe wants to have some role, wants to play its role has to be united, that’s clear. It means not against the United States but united to protect our own interests. The problem is do we have a European leadership that is up to the challenge. I cannot answer this question but the question is serious and is legitimate to have some doubts about it,” D’Alema said, followed by applause.

Earlier in his speech, D’Alema urged EU countries that are willing to work together to protect their borders, boost security and receive and protect refugees. “Germany welcomed something less than one million people in the last two years. I think it’s time of some reinforced cooperation within some coalition of willingness, some coalition of European countries, which want to work together in order to combine security, control of our borders and reception and protection of refugees,” the former Italian premier said. “This is maybe a more realistic approach than to wait for a European deal, which seems to be very far considering the current political situation in Europe.”