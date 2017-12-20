Czechs top EU toy exports

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Among the European Union’s toy exporters, the Czech Republic takes top spot. Data published by Eurostat show that Czech production last year accounted for 32% of the EU’s overall toy exports outside the EU, worth a total of €1.5bn overall.

The Czechs export toys to countries around the world, including South Korea, Russia, Japan, Israel and the United States.

As reported by Czech Radio, one Czech company, Efko, which has two factories, specialises in puzzles, wooden blocks, card and board games, as well as its own version of Playmobil called Igráček. The company’s exports shot up between 8% and 12% annually.

Production at another Czech firm, Detoa, has also increased 8% each year over the last three years.

According to an official from the Czech Associations for Toys and Play, Jiří Šťastný, Czech exports have increased 5% annually over the past decade. He cited 270 Czech toy and games producers and four international ones: Lego, Mattel, Symba and Ravensburger as some of the reasons for the industry’s success.