Czechs check ‘fake news’ ahead of elections

Centre will tackle interference in upcoming election as fears grow over propaganda websites allegedly linked to Russia

A special “anti-fake news” unit will be sent up by the Czech government. The aim is to tackle falsehoods, predominantly about migrants, which they claim are spread by websites supported by the government of Russian president Vladimir Putin.

As reported by The Guardian, the new Centre Against Terrorism and Hybrid Threats will be part of the interior ministry and will begin operating on 1 January with 20 full-time specialists. Their aim will be to counteract interference in the Czech Republic’s forthcoming general election, to be held in October, amid polling evidence that online disinformation is influencing public opinion and threatening to destabilise the country’s democratic system, established after the fall of communism in 1989.

Although definite links are hard to prove, officials say they are convinced the Kremlin is behind about 40 Czech-language websites presenting radical views, conspiracy theories and inaccurate reports. The officials believe the objective is to transform the Czech Republic’s current status as a western-aligned country.

In an interview with The Guardian, Tomáš Prouza, the Czech government’s state secretary for European affairs, said: “The key goal of Russian propaganda in the Czech Republic is to sow doubts into the minds of the people that democracy is the best system to organise a country, to build negative images of the European Union and Nato, and [to] discourage people from participation in the democratic processes”.

“They will undoubtedly try to influence the upcoming elections by discouraging people who would most probably vote for the democratic parties from voting,” said Prouza.