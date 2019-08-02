During a meeting between Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and future EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the former continued to push for Vera Jourova, the European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, to remain on the Commission once von der Leyen takes the reigns of Europe’s top job.

Jourova is known to want a “different, stronger portfolio,” on the incoming Commission, preferably connected to the “economic department because we are an export-oriented country,” Babis said, adding, “She was successful as an EU Commissioner and she is a woman.”