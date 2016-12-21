Czech minister blames Merkel for Berlin attack

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is responsible for the Berlin Christmas market attack, according to Czech Finance Minister Andrej Babis. He also said migrants had “no place” in Europe.

“Unfortunately… [this] policy is responsible for this dreadful act. It was she who let migrants enter Germany and the whole of Europe in uncontrolled waves, without papers, therefore without knowing who they really are,” Babis was quoted as saying.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, Central European leaders have been among the harshest critics of the European Union’s response to the rising number of refugees and migrants entering the bloc to flee war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and elsewhere and have refused EU executive-proposed quotas for asylum seekers.

Many leaders have spoken out against Merkel’s open-door migration policy and Babis raised the issue again in reaction to the attack.

He said the best solution to Europe’s migrant crisis was financial help for states in North Africa from which people are fleeing or stopping the six-year-old war in Syria.

“The solution is peace in Syria and the return of migrants to their homes. There is no place for them in Europe,” he said.