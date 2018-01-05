Czech FM says Capi Hnizdo to be removed from EU-subsidised projects

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

Czech Finance Minister Alena Schillerova said her ministry will propose that the controversial Capi hnizdo (Stork Nest) firm, whose suspected fraudulent drawing of an EU subsidy has been investigated by the police, be deleted from the list of EU-subsidised projects.

“In my opinion, we will propose the deletion,” Schillerova said, adding that the European Commission recommended this step in its letter from December 18.

“We take the letter very seriously,” she said.

As reported by the Prague Daily Monitor, the police accused 11 people in connection with the 50m-crown subsidy, including ANO leader and new prime minister, Andrej Babis, and his party’s deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltynek.

Schillerova told reporters that the ministry will soon announce its decision on Capi hnizdo’s deletion to the relevant institutions such as the Regional Operational Programme in Central Bohemia (ROP SC), which approved the subsidy for the Capi hnizdo farm and recreation resort in August 2008.

The subsidy drawn by Capi hnizdo was checked by the European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) in recent months, and its final report on the enquiry, including recommendations, is now being studied by the EC.