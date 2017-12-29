Czech finance ministry receives EU report on subsidy case

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The European Anti-Fraud Office (Olaf) has submitted its final report on the alleged subsidy fraud in Czech’s Capi hnizdo case. The report was sent to the Czech finance ministry on December 27.

Eleven people, including Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his ANO party’s deputy head Jaroslav Faltynek, are facing charges in the case.

As reported by the Prague Daily Monitor, the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Czech parliament, released Babis and Faltynek for prosecution in September. However, their prosecution was interrupted as both were re-elected to the Chamber of Deputies and regained lawmakers’ immunity in October. The police asked for their release for prosecution again, but the lower house has not responded.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has called on the Czech Republic to withdraw the costs of the Capi hnizdo (Stork Nest) project from the EU-subsidised ROP SC.

Last year, Babis told a session of the Chamber of Deputies that at the time of acquisition of the subsidy, the farm was owned by two of his children and his partner’s brother.