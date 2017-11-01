Czech election winner to form minority government

Czech President Milos Zeman (L) during a joint news conference with Andrej Babis (R), Slovak-born billionaire and leader of the ANO movement, after their meeting following the Czech general elections at the Lany Castle in village of Lany, Czech Republic, 31 October 2017.

Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Published 14:37 November 1, 2017
Czech election winner to form minority government

Czech election winner Andrej Babis told the country’s president on October 31 that his ANO party will try to form a minority government after being shunned by other parties in coalition talks.

Babis said he hoped to have a new government put together by the Christmas holiday.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, he wants to avoid a situation where the 2018 budget draft would not be approved in parliament, leading to a provisional budget.

ANO won this month’s parliamentary election by a landslide, but other parties have refused to back a government that includes Babis, who is facing fraud charges. He is accused of hiding ownership of a farm and conference centre in 2008 to qualify for a €2m European Union subsidy. Babis denies any wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated.

After meeting President Milos Zeman at a presidential chateau on October 31, Babis said he was “very sorry” the other parties did not give ANO a chance in talks.

“We will try to form a minority government and will try to convince lawmakers… of other parties with our program,” he told a news conference alongside Zeman.

According to Reuters, forming a minority government, which Babis said would include ANO members and experts, would require support from other parties.

ANO has 78 seats in the 200-member lower chamber of parliament and must gain a simple majority to win a vote of confidence.

