Czech election winner to form minority government

Czech election winner Andrej Babis told the country’s president on October 31 that his ANO party will try to form a minority government after being shunned by other parties in coalition talks.

Babis said he hoped to have a new government put together by the Christmas holiday.

As reported by the Reuters news agency, he wants to avoid a situation where the 2018 budget draft would not be approved in parliament, leading to a provisional budget.

ANO won this month’s parliamentary election by a landslide, but other parties have refused to back a government that includes Babis, who is facing fraud charges. He is accused of hiding ownership of a farm and conference centre in 2008 to qualify for a €2m European Union subsidy. Babis denies any wrongdoing and says the charges are politically motivated.

After meeting President Milos Zeman at a presidential chateau on October 31, Babis said he was “very sorry” the other parties did not give ANO a chance in talks.

“We will try to form a minority government and will try to convince lawmakers… of other parties with our program,” he told a news conference alongside Zeman.

According to Reuters, forming a minority government, which Babis said would include ANO members and experts, would require support from other parties.

ANO has 78 seats in the 200-member lower chamber of parliament and must gain a simple majority to win a vote of confidence.