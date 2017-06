Czech court cancels Uber ban

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

An appeals court in the Czech Republic has overturned a lower court ruling that banned the ride-sharing service Uber from operating in Brno, the second-largest city in the Czech Republic.

The Brno regional court issued the ban in April after a legal complaint by a taxi company which had support from Brno City Hall.

As reported by The Associated Press (AP), Brno City Hall said it was not against mobile applications and new taxi services but they have to be provided in line with the law. Uber argued it is not a common taxi company but the court ruled that it is.

Uber, which was operating in Brno since February, appealed the ruling and High Court in the city of Olomouc cancelled it on June 27.

According to AP, Uber will be able to resume operations in Brno once the verdict is delivered.