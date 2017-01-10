Cyprus talks seen as last chance for peace solution, EU energy boom

Promise that hydrocarbons can bring riches to the region can act as a catalyst to promote settlement

UN-led talks on the reunification of Cyprus are talking place in Geneva this week seen as the best chance for a peace settlement on the divided island that may also accelerate the exploration of hydrocarbons in the East Med region and their export to the European market.

“The news coming out of Geneva is that they are hopeful that a solution can be found but if not they do not see this as the final step,” Cyprus Natural Hydrocarbons Company CEO Charles Ellinas told New Europe on January 10. “So in all likelihood there will be at least progress in Geneva but more may need to follow. As a result, I do not see any immediate impact on hydrocarbons activities in Cyprus,” he added.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reportedly agreed during a phone talk, they will attend a second set of talks on January 12 only if a solution to the dispute is within reach.

Cyprus has discovered offshore gas reserves with several energy majors, including US’ ExxonMobil, Italy’s ENI, France’s Total, and Qatar Petroleum winning licenses recently to explore and drill for hydrocarbons off the southern coast of the Mediterranean Island.

“Completion of the third licensing round will continue as planned and formal award of licenses will take place by February-March. I do not see this affected by the talks. Also Total is proceeding with its preparations to start drilling in block at about April,” Ellinas said.

The Cyprus Natural Hydrocarbons Company CEO explained that far as energy and the reunification talks are concerned you have to see it from two angles: perception and reality.

“The perception is that the promise that hydrocarbons can bring riches to the region can act as a catalyst to promote settlement. This will bring major benefits to the region, as development of hydrocarbons will proceed unhindered. Also the perception is that Turkey needs East Med gas and it is in its benefit to promote settlement,” Ellinas said.

“The reality is that development and sale of Cyprus’ hydrocarbons is driven by global and European markets which for the foreseeable future pose challenges due to the prevailing low prices, making it difficult for East Med gas to find buyers. This includes Turkey, as it now has access to plentiful and cheap Russian gas. As a result, there will not be any serious benefits to Cyprus with or without a solution for a long time, at least to mid-2020s,” he said, noting, however, that in a region where hope is eternal, perception matters more than reality. “This may be good as it means that there is an incentive to reach settlement,” Ellinas said.

With regards to the European Union, there is a lot of political support to East Med hydrocarbons, he said, adding that Brussels has made several positive comments. “But I do not see this leading to anything concrete in terms of development of East Med gas. This requires securing firm gas sales agreements, which are not forthcoming. Prevailing low prices globally and in Europe make it difficult for East Med gas to compete,” Ellinas said.

He noted that liquefied natural gas from the United States is “knocking on EU’s door as well, ahead of East Med gas”. “Despite this also being politically attractive, it cannot displace Russian gas which is plentiful and cheap. Even now when winter conditions have led to increased gas demand both in Europe and Turkey, Russian gas responded to satisfy requirements at short notice,” Ellinas said.

According to Russian gas monopoly Gazprom its gas supplies to EU and Turkey last week broke all records. “Gas prices in Europe will need to increase substantially before East Med gas can become commercially viable. I do not see this happening for a long time,” Ellinas said.