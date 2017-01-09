Cyprus talks: EU to Geneva as an Observer

Brussels give the floor to Cyprus’ leaders and the UN, keeping the role of the Observer at reunification talks.

The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will represent the EU as an observer, as confirmed by the Commission’s chief spokesperson Margaritis Schinas on Monday.

“I can confirm that the President will be going to Geneva directly from Malta,” said Schinas. The European Commission President is expected to travel to Valetta first, as it is time for Malta to officially take over Council of the EU’s Presidency from Slovakia. Negotiations for the reunification of Cyprus have restarted on Monday.

“The EU will be an observer in the talks, I think this is clear. I think the reason that compels us to be there is also clear. President Juncker has been in permanent contact with both the President Nicos Anastasiades and Mustafa Akinci, we have a clear mandate by the European Council, so I think the parameters of our presence there are known. Cyprus is an EU member state and a member of the eurozone and will continue to be, so I don’t have to find additional arguments to justify why we should be there.”

Even so, EU’s role remains “crucial” according to Brussels, while Schinas refused to further discuss the talks agenda. “I don’t think at this point of time it’s up to the Commission,” he added, without giving any opinions, but with the hope that the process can be concluded. “We hope that the two parties will continue their negotiations and do anything they can to conclude them,” added Schinas.

The Commission suggested that there is an enormous amount of work that has already been done, as Brussels apart from the Greek-Cypriot side, assisted also the Turkish-Cypriot side, investing a lot of time, effort and resources for that community “to reach the level of adaptation that would be required to the Community aquis”.