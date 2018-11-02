Cypriot president begins consultations on reunification through decentralised confederation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share on LinkedIn +

The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, has begun opening consultations on a “decentralised confederation” model for the divided Eastern Mediterranean island, which has been split since 1974 between the Turkish north, under the self-declared moniker of the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus, and the EU-member Greek south, known as the Republic of Cyprus

A national council meeting has been scheduled for November 12 so that Anastasiades can brief party leaders over the latest developments in the Cyprus problem. He will also address the public to inform them about the idea for a decentralised federation as a way to reunite the island.

Meanwhile, there are ongoing consultations for the linking of mobile phone services of the north and have not resulted in an agreement. Currently, Greek Cypriot mobile phone SIM cards do not work in the north and vice versa. The objective would be to have island coverage without roaming via an operator in Turkey.

The Turkish Cypriot side first rejected the solution without an explanation and a second proposal because the system recognised only Turkish mobile companies and not Turkish Cypriot companies.