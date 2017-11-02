Croatian PM wants the euro

EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Click for full view

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic arrives on the second day of the European Council Meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 20 October 2017.

Author
Beata Stur By Beata Stur
Read Next

Published 11:23 November 2, 2017
Updated 11:23 November 2, 2017

Croatian PM wants the euro

By Beata Stur
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenković announced his country will work “intensively” to introduce the euro currency.

Addressing a conference about Croatia’s strategy for the introduction for the EU’s single currency, he said he hopes Croatia will join the Eurozone under his mandate as prime minister.

According to European Western Balkans online, however, many economists claim Croatia remains far away from meeting the required pre-conditions.

One example is the convergence criteria. According to the Maastricht Treaty, public debt cannot surpass 60% of GDP. It does not strictly mean the limit of 60% of GDP, but the share of debt in GDP has to show stable and long-term reduction tendency.

Officials from the Croatian National Bank stressed there is no special date until which Croatia must become a Eurozone member

The public discussion on the costs and the benefits of replacing the Croatian kuna with the euro is slated to begin this autumn, reported European Western Balkans.

According to Dejan Rebernik from the Croatian National Bank, joining the Eurozone requires a country to achieve the defined criteria in terms of inflation, interest rates, fiscal deficit and public debt. After that, a country becomes a part of the Exchange Rate Mechanism of the EU where it has to spend at least two years.

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+