Croatia closer to euro currency

EPA/BERND VON JUTRCZENKA
Click for full view

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and the Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (L) attend for a joint press conference after their meeting at Federal Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 12 December 2016.

Author
NEOnline | TB By NEOnline | TB
Up Next
Published 12:50 January 10, 2017
Updated 12:50 January 10, 2017

Croatia closer to euro currency

By NEOnline | TB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+

The Croatian government and the country’s national bank HNB have reportedly agreed that they will prepare a common strategy with the goal of introducing the euro as soon as possible.

According to local media reports, Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and HNB Governor Boris Vujčić agreed they will coordinate their policies about joining the euro zone because it is the safest option for the long-term financial and monetary stability of Croatia. In addition, Plenković has decided that another strategic political objective will be Croatia’s entry into the framework of the Schengen Agreement.

As reported by TOTAL Croatia News online, the first impression is that, in addition to the promised economic growth, the introduction of the euro and the entry into the Schengen Area could become the political legacy of Andrej Plenković and his team.

Apart from a small group of advocates of the kuna among economists and a few MPs, the new agenda advocated by Plenković and Vujčić should easily receive a broad public support, since in today’s euro zone even the biggest critics agree that euro still represents an achievement.

 

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google+
Share on LinkedIn
+
Load next: Child marriages in Germany